Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $28.12 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $28,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $151.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.58 and its 200-day moving average is $142.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.65.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.