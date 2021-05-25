Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 130.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,627 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $62.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

