Choate Investment Advisors Sells 3,222 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 747,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 106,914 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of General Electric by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 41,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of General Electric by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 322,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 80,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

