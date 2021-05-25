Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,732 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 92.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 27.2% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $147.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average of $141.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $204.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.09%.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

