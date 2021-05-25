Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.510-1.590 EPS.
Shares of HBI opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.11.
In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
Read More: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.