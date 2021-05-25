Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.510-1.590 EPS.

Shares of HBI opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.11.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

