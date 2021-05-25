NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,538 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 10.86% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $25,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 171,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,359,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 114,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 35,795 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,700,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

