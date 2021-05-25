Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Buys 11,135 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Switch by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NYSE SWCH opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,500 shares of company stock worth $3,756,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

