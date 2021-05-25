Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Buys 3,350 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after buying an additional 653,310 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $217.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

