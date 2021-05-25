Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $21.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $221.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $153.93 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

