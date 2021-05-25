Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to Announce -$3.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will announce earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.82). Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted earnings of ($2.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($15.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.40) to ($13.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.36) EPS.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.