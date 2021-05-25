Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €71.00 ($83.53) target price from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.71 ($86.72).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €76.10 ($89.53) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.00. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.