Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €71.00 ($83.53) target price from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.71 ($86.72).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €76.10 ($89.53) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.00. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

