Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.75 ($76.18).

Shares of VNA opened at €52.10 ($61.29) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.82. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.17 ($56.67) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

