Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$810.16 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.74 and a 52-week high of C$2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.35 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.68.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

