Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 1,464,079 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,464,079 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 2.19% of Daqo New Energy worth $115,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 46,415.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 465,085 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on Daqo New Energy from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

NYSE DQ opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.