Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,821 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $185.02 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.86 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.