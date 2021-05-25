Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 2,672 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at about $135,000.

NXTG stock opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $75.76.

