Zacks Investment Research Lowers TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to Hold

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.43. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.87.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $2,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,169.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $953,578.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,574. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after acquiring an additional 467,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

