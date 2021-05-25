Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 28,184 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of PFM stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

