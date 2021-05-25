Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,952 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $40,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $188.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.33.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.