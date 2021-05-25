Mariner LLC Sells 1,822 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,140 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,873 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

ADBE opened at $497.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.43. The company has a market capitalization of $237.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.44 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.