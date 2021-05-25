Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 67,433 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,433 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 176,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 129,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 990,703 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:TAIL opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80.

