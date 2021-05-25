Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 3,899 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $134.48 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $70.45 and a 12 month high of $191.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day moving average of $149.51.

