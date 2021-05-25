Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $71.39 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $95.57.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

