Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 151 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.59 and a 200-day moving average of $128.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

