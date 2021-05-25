Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.17. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $175.09.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,015. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

