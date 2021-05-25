Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 23 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in AutoZone by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $3,820,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 239.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.05.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,448.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,074.45 and a 1 year high of $1,542.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,475.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,276.10.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 79.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

