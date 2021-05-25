Barclays Cuts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $500.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $565.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.44.

NYSE PANW opened at $364.52 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $217.48 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.53 and a 200 day moving average of $340.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after acquiring an additional 208,986 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

