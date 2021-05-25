Barclays Trims NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Target Price to $78.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

NYSE NEE opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,416 shares of company stock worth $26,384,747. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

