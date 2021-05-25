Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.22). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $520.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $84,313.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,519.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $51,990.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,009 shares of company stock worth $383,573 over the last 90 days. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

