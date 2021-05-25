1,533 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CLX shares. Argus decreased their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

The Clorox stock opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.14. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.