GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.62 EPS

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of GXGX stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. GX Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $12.17.
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on GX Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
About GX Acquisition
GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
