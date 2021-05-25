GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.62 EPS

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GXGX stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. GX Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $12.17.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on GX Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GX Acquisition stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of GX Acquisition worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GX Acquisition

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

