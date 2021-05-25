Brasada Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,506,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

