Champion Iron (CIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

CIA stock opened at C$6.46 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$2.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.28.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

CIA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.