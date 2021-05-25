Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $21.27 Million Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 266.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633,981 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $21,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,596,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,698,000 after acquiring an additional 173,495 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1,639.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 171,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 156,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

