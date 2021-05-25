WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 718,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 313,715 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.51% of WSFS Financial worth $35,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 22,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $1,202,613.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,804.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,884 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,574. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

