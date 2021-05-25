Element Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of SOS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SOS during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

SOS stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. SOS Limited has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.

SOS Limited, a technology company, provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for emergency rescue services to corporate and individual members. It operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, car rescue, financial rescue, and mutual assistance rescue cards; cooperative cloud products, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud products, such as News Today and E-Commerce Today.

