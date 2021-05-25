Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 589,465 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 30.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 589,465 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $49,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 627,451 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 167,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,810,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

