Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,962 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 10,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 140,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

