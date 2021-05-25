Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $222.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

