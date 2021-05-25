Zacks: Analysts Expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Brooks Automation reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

BRKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

BRKS stock opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after acquiring an additional 436,562 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,517,000 after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after acquiring an additional 426,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 8.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,223,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

