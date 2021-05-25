Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. KBR reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp raised their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

NYSE:KBR opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. KBR has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $380,388. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in KBR by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

