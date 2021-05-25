347,500 Shares in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 347,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Globalstar by 405.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 117,348 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Globalstar by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 402,395 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 20,403,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 482,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.01. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

