Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

