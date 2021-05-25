Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.56. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $73.94.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.