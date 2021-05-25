Swiss National Bank Sells 25,600 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,783,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Johnson Controls International worth $166,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

