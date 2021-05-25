Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 587 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,361.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,286.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,990.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

