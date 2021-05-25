Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 115,745 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,829,962 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 115,745 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.62% of Kinross Gold worth $52,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $91,025,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,086 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,100,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $11,652,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,581,836 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,185 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

KGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a $10.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

