Arizona State Retirement System Sells 17,781 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 741,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,781 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $121,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

