Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.92.

FB opened at $324.63 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.92. The stock has a market cap of $920.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,915,770 shares of company stock worth $571,909,949 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

