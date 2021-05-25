FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Acquired by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank owned approximately 0.71% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after buying an additional 337,473 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $8,946,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $5,473,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $2,866,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $2,840,000.

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $37.46.

